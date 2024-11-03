Tax Reform Bill Will Make Govs Contribute To Nation’s Economy – APC Chieftain

Share

The Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Ambassador, Oladele Oyelude has said that the tax reforms bill will cause governors to sit tight and strive to contribute to the nation’s economy.

The chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) while fielding questions from in Osogbo, noted aggrieved stakeholders should not oppose the bill without looking at the merit therein.

He explained that the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill will tackle challenges in the nation’s economy.

According to him, “There is no need for disillusion over the tax reform bill at the National Assembly. The northern governors who are opposed to the bill should pass their resolution through their senators and House of Representatives members of their states.

“We should not look at this bill in a way to cause segregation in the country but look at other merits. The bill when passed into law will develop the country and make some governors sit tight as to create wealth and woo investors which will help their states and the country.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for not withdrawing the bill, urging the National Assembly to do justice to it by ensuring that it follows due process.

He also admonished the Federal government to back up the local government’s financial autonomy with political autonomy that would make INEC conduct the election instead of state governors.

