The President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria Mr Samuel Agbeluyi, has restated that the adoption of the tax reform bill currently before the National Assembly, will bring stability of the economy and end the nation mono-economy posture.

Agbeluyi who is the 16th President of the Institute, made the assertion in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital at the weekend, on the occasion of the investiture of Mr Irem Sylvester as the 3rd Chairman of the Institute in the State in addition to the swearing in of 2024/2025 Executive Committee of the Institute.

He said that the Chartered Institute of Taxation in Nigeria, was involved in drafting the tax reform bill and would participate fully during the public hearing.

“We have been clamouring for tax reform in the country, the public hearing is coming up, we expect those people who have different perspective to go to the National Assembly and make their positions”

The CITN boss maintained that the tax reform bill when passed into law, would put to an end the payment of over 60 different taxes by Nigerians .

Earlier in a remark, the new Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN) Abakaliki and District Society Mr Item Sylvester Nwachukwu, said that he would strive to ensure that tax administration and practice in the State was advanced through service, team work and integrity.

He assured of the commitment of the new executive to deepen tax administration and practice through collaboration with revenue agencies of government.

“Delivering an address, the. Ebonyi State Commissioner for Finance Mr Leonard Uguru, noted that the government has put in measures to tackle the challenges confronting Internal Revenue Service

He emphasized that the collection of taxes by State Government on behalf of Local Councils, was for easy administration of tax administration and to encourage ease of doing business.

Highlights of the occasion was the investiture of the new Chairman Mr Irem Sylvester in addition to the inauguration of the executive committee of the body.

The event had in attendance National Officers of CITN, the pioneer state Chairman Mr George Ukpai, Mr Joseph Ugbor, members of Association off National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) and Development Partners.

