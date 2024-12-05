Share

The Senate has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills, stressing that no aspect of the legislative process has been suspended or withdrawn.

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio who made this known during plenary on Thursday emphasizes that the upper chamber remains focused on its mandate to represent Nigerians’ interests and will not be intimidated by external pressures.

Akpabio dismissed reports in the media suggesting that deliberations on the bills have been suspended or withdrawn emphasising that the Senate cannot be bullied.

The Senate leader in his remarks, equally cautioned against misinformation from social media or media reports, urging the public to focus on facts.

“Any reform that we are convinced serves the interest of Nigerians will proceed. These bills contain provisions that are in the best interest of the public.

“We have not suspended or withdrawn deliberations on the tax reform bills. Any attempt to intimidate the Senate is undemocratic. These bills are executive communications, and only the executive arm can withdraw them. We remain steadfast in our legislative responsibilities.” he noted

Senator Akpabio underscored that the Senate is not in a hurry and will do a thorough job on the bills before the house and has therefore taken further legislative actions on the bills,

He further stated the formation of a special committee representing Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones to engage with the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, to address contentious issues.

