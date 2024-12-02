Tax Reform Bill Not Rushed To NASS For Ulterior Motive – Tinubu’s Aide

Share

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has dismissed a claim that the Tax Reform Bill was rushed to the National Assembly (NASS) for an ulterior motive.

Ajayi said the Presidential Committee on Tax and Fiscal Reform, headed by Taiwo Oyedele, consulted with all stakeholders across the country and in all sectors before submitting the Tax Reform Bill report.

In a brief statement on his X handle, Ajayi said it would be disingenuous to downgrade the efforts of the committee and other stakeholders who put in much work to birth the tax reform draft.

He further warned against lingering arguments on the bill, stating that comparing it with the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would not be good for the country’s economic growth.

“It is very disingenuous to say that the Tax Reform Bills that are the product of 14 months of extensive work by over 80 professionals drawn from every part of the country, across various professions and sectors of the economy are being rushed through the National Assembly for an ulterior motive. “The suggestion that it took the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) over 20 to get through the parliament is backward thinking. Nigeria lost too much for the failure to pass the PIB on time in terms of revenue, investments and jobs in the Oil & Gas sector. “We should not wait for another 20 years to do what is right for our country,” Tinubu’s media aide said.

