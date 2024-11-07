New Telegraph

November 7, 2024
Tax Reform Bill Not Against North – Shehu Sani

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has said the tax reform bill which was forwarded to the National Assembly for legislative attention was not against or inimical to the interest of the North.

Sani who spoke in light of insinuations trailing the bill since it was brought to the National Assembly as an executive bill, saying that northerners or anyone whosoever should move beyond sentiments and look at the benefits that are inherent in the bill.

In a statement released on Thursday, the former lawmaker in the 8th National Assembly described the bill as one of President Bola Tinubu’s bold moves to strengthen tax administration in Nigeria, in which its operations and enforcement are simplified.

He said: “The Tax reform Bill is not inimical to the North or any part of this country.

“Its in fact economically beneficial and fair to all parts. People should keep aside sentiments and read the Bill carefully.

“Its a comprehensive and bold move to harmonise and simplify tax administration and streamline its operations and enforcement. The Bill will actually generate and safeguard more revenue for the country and the States.

“It will also combat the corruption in the so-called tax waivers granted to business cabals. There is nowhere in the document where any region will be shortchanged or taxes will be increased or jobs will be lost.

“Northern Governors should rescind their decision to reject the Bill and take time to read it and make inputs where necessary. NASS must treat this important Bill with all seriousness.”

