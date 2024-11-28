Tax Reform Bill: Invitation Of Experts By N’Assembly In Order – Akpabio

Share

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the National Assembly did the right thing, by inviting tax experts into the chambers to brief lawmakers on the nitty-gritty of the proposed tax reform bills.

He also stated that after listening to the professionals, lawmakers and even members of the public, who watched the submissions of the experts, would have seen the need for the bills to be supported.

According to a statement on Thursday by Mr Jackson Udom, the Special Assistant to the President of the Senate on Media, Akpabio spoke while receiving in courtesy, the leadership of the Association of Nigeria Delta Monarchs of Nigeria (ANDMON), led by His Royal Majesty, Captain Okurakpot in his office.

Akpabio said: “We had some contentious bills that the public seem not to understand. We felt we can’t go into them unless we do proper education of the people.

“I want to thank the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, who presided over the hearing from experts today on the floor of the Senate.

“I also thank the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass for doing same last week, by inviting experts to brief them on the tax reforms and the way forward on tax administration in the country.

“I believe that after today’s session, those who had some misgivings about the bills will support it.”

Speaking further, Akpabio stated: “I thank our royal fathers for coming here to see what we are doing to make Nigeria a better place for all of us.

“I also thank you for using your positions and influence to maintain peace in the Niger Delta region, which has equally led to increase in oil production.

“Before now, our inability to meet up with OPEC quota was largely due to militancy in the area, which also led to oil producing companies leaving the region after making a lot of profits. This should not be allowed to continue again.

According to Akpabio, “there is therefore the need for concrete policies to be put in place to guard against oil pollution and environmental degradation by oil companies in future areas of oil exploration.

“Government is very committed to the clean up of Ogoniland and completion of the East-West road for the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta region,” he stated

Earlier in his speech, the leader of the Association, Captain Okurakpot, thanked Akpabio for receiving them saying, “we thank you and your colleagues for receiving us.

“We are here to declare our support for your leadership of the National Assembly and to also tell you that we are happy and well pleased with your achievements as the Senate President. Meeting you today has afforded us the opportunity to rub minds with the Federal Government through your office.

“We want us to be seen as partners in progress in tackling insecurity in the oil producing area, through collaborations in the Petroleum sector, which would ensure employment opportunities for our teeming youths, thereby stopping them from criminal activities.

“As an association with offshore connections and sponsorships, we are well positioned to assist the government in the area of oil production, solar and wind electrical installations, intended to maintain peace in the oil producing region because government cannot do everything for its citizens.”

Share

Please follow and like us: