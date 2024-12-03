Tax Reform Bill: Experts Advocate Patriotism, Dialogue

Share

The Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly have sparked nationwide debate, with critics claiming the proposals may disproportionately affect certain regions, particularly the North, and impose additional burdens on Nigerians.

However, amid the ongoing debate, experts and stakeholders have urged restraint and constructive dialogue to address the contentious issues while emphasizing the broader benefits of the reforms.

During a recent Channels Television Special Town Hall debate on Monday on the Tax Reform Bills, prominent figures including the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, the Group CEO of Global Investment and Trade Company Baba Yusuf, Public Affairs Analyst Michael Chibuzor, and a former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria discussed the provisions and potential impacts of the bills.

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, who joined the program via phone, clarified that governors are not opposed to the bills but seek a greater understanding of certain provisions.

Specifically, he highlighted concerns over the Value Added Tax (VAT) increase and its implementation.

“Why don’t you withdraw the bills, let us discuss it, let us understand it,’” Sule stated.

However, he acknowledged progress, noting that VAT adjustments now consider both generation and consumption points.

Taiwo Oyedele urged Nigerians not to allow isolated issues in the bills to derail their passage, describing the reforms as transformative.

“These bills have more than 200 provisions to fix our country and set us on the right path to prosperity,” Oyedele said.

While admitting imperfections, he emphasized that withdrawal is unnecessary as contentious areas can be addressed through discussions.

He also dismissed allegations that the reforms would empower consultants to collect revenues, citing the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s existing tax administration technology.

Yakubu Dogara called for measured responses, particularly from Northern critics, urging them not to misinterpret the president’s intentions.

“This is not the time for us to condemn the president or claim that these bills are anti-North,” Dogara said.

Similarly, Baba Yusuf praised the initiative as one of President Tinubu’s most significant efforts.

He asserted that Northern Nigeria stands to gain substantially from the reforms.

“This is one of the best reforms undertaken by President Bola Tinubu,” Yusuf said.

While the reforms have faced criticism, experts agree that their passage, coupled with robust dialogue and adjustments, could address Nigeria’s fiscal challenges and create a more equitable economic framework.

The presidency has encouraged stakeholders to participate in the forthcoming public hearings organized by the National Assembly to ensure the reforms reflect diverse perspectives and interests.

