Tax Reform Bill: Be Fair In Your Judgement, Dogara Tells Nigerians

Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to be fair in their judgment of President Bola Tinubu’s proposed Tax Reforms Bills.

Dogara made this remark at a Special Town Hall on the Tax Reform Bills on Channels Television on Monday, faulting the criticisms of the bills as he called on Nigerians to critically examine their benefits.

According to him, the cap on regionalism should be removed, the cap on sectionalism, the cap on religion, and the cap on leadership should be placed because that is what will resolve the conflict about the bill.

“But in leadership, when you talk about timing, the way I have heard them talk about is a tragic misconception of the notion of time itself because there’s nothing like the future, there’s nothing like the past.

“All we have is now. It is what you are doing now that will become your past. It is what you are doing now that will affect your future”.

“I don’t even care if it was part of the president’s agenda. All I am bothered with as a leader is: is it the right thing?”

“Secondly, I have heard about insufficient consultation. I had heard even legislators speaking as if they were spokespersons for some governors’ forum or others instead of looking at what is right and proferring solutions.” Dogara added.

