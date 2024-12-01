Tax Reform Bill: Atiku Calls For Transparency, Inclusivity In Debate

Share

Former Vice President and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep concern over the ongoing discussions surrounding the Tax Reform Bills.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday, Atiku urged lawmakers to ensure the process is transparent, inclusive, and reflective of the interests of the Nigerian people.

The former leader emphasized that the fiscal system being proposed must uphold justice, fairness, and equity.

The former presidential candidate cautioned against reforms that could exacerbate disparities among Nigeria’s federating units.

Atiku also noted that Nigerians are unified in their demand for a tax framework that supports balanced development rather than favoring a select few states while disadvantaging others.

Highlighting the importance of transparency, he called for the ongoing public hearing process organized by the National Assembly to be open and objective.

He stressed the need for an inclusive approach that involves diverse stakeholders such as Civil Society Organizations, traditional institutions, public officials, politicians, and experts.

Atiku believes such inclusivity is vital to fostering accountability, good governance, and public trust in the policy-making process.

The former vice president also called on the National Assembly to revisit and publicly disclose the resolutions of the National Economic Council (NEC), which he described as a key advisory body with constitutional authority on economic matters.

According to Atiku, the NEC’s input is crucial to ensuring that lawmakers are guided appropriately in their deliberations.

Atiku urged the National Assembly to ensure that the final provisions of the Tax Reform Bills align with the aspirations of the majority of Nigerians, reflecting their interests and addressing their concerns.

