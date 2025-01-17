Tax Reform Bill, A Coup Against Tertiary Education In Nigeria – ASUU

Share

The Benin Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday criticized the 2024 Tax Reforms Bill of the Bola Tinubu’s administration as “A coup against tertiary education in Nigeria”.

The academic staff also criticized the inability of subsequent governments in Nigeria to follow the 26% benchmark of budgetary allocation to education prescribed by the United Nations, maintaining that Nigeria in the past few years has continued to oscillate between 5% and 7% with Tinubu government retaining 7% allocation to education.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Benin City, Edo State, the Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Prof Monday Igbafen picked a hole in Section 59, Subsections (3) of the Nigeria Tax Bill (NTB) 2024 which states that only 50% of the Development Levy would go to TETFund in 2025 while NITDA, NISENI and NELFUND would share the remaining 50 per cent.

“Our Union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is compelled once again to address you on the Nigerian Government’s deliberate ploy to destroy the education system of this country through deliberate acts to wind up a critical institution that has been the backbone of the continued sustenance of tertiary institutions in the country.

“Recall that our Union, ASUU has been entangled with the Nigerian government over deliberate starvation of funds which resulted in parlour infrastructural decay of teaching facilities, students’ welfare and low staff remuneration and retardation in public universities in the country. Nigeria remains one of the worst countries in the world with abysmally low annual budgetary allocation to education.

“Against the 26% benchmark of budgetary allocation to education prescribed by the United Nations, Nigeria in past few years has continued to oscillate between 5% and 7% with Tinubu government affirmation retaining 7% budgetary allocation to education in its 2025 Budget.

Recall that successive governments in the Nigerian State have not hidden their hatred for the mass of the Nigerian people through the formulation, enactment, enforcement and implementation of anti-people policies and wicked laws.

As a Union, we are scandalized by the recent Government attempt to foist on us a Tax Reform Bill whose specific provision is detrimentally harmful to the educational well-being of the Nigerian people.

“Our Union, ASUU is alarmed by Section 59(3) of the Nigeria Tax Bill (NTB) 2024 which states that only 50% of the Development Levy would be made available to TETFund in 2025 while NITDA, NISENI and NELFUND would share the remaining percentages. The consequence of this Section is that TETFund will receive 66% in 2027, 2028 and 2029 years of assessment and 0% thereafter,

especially from 2030.

It is important to alert the Nigerian people that the new tax bill is inimical to the well-being of

education of our people because of its danger to the continued existence of TETFund.”

Prof Igbafen, also said that as a Union of Intellectuals, ASUU is not against government reforms, but maintained that such reforms should not be one that is inimical to tertiary education in Nigeria.

“As a Union of intellectuals, we are not against reforms, but we vehemently reject this tax reform bill, especially for its attempt to erode the concrete relevance of TETFund to infrastructural development, postgraduate training and research capacity building in Nigeria’s public tertiary institutions.”

Continuing, he said. “Our Union, ASUU conceptualized TETFund, brought it to its concrete fruition and relevance in the transformation of tertiary institutions in the country.

Since its formation, TETFund has indisputably remained the cornerstone of the rapid transformation of tertiary institutions in terms of manpower, infrastructural and academic development.

In fact, TETFund impacts not only tertiary-level education but also secondary, down to kindergarten; it directly and/or indirectly supports the production of quality teachers and different categories of support staff in the entire educational system.

While the Nigerian people are in the wilderness over the recalcitrance of the government to resolve the unresolved issues arising from the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, our Union, ASUU, is worried by the inclusion of the death” of TETFund. effective 2030 in a tax reform bill that has become an albatross to the Tinubu government.

We are calling for mass resistance against this potent threat to the life-wire of tertiary education in our country because the impeding abrogation of TETFund will take public tertiary education many years back and undermine the modest gains in repositioning Nigerian universities for global reckoning and transformative development.

Education is a public good and the government must not be allowed to destroy Nigerian tertiary education.” He concluded.

