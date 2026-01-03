Tax Reform Aligns Nigeria With Global Best Practices – NDYC

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has expressed support for the Federal Government’s newly introduced tax regime, describing it as a necessary step toward strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal framework and ensuring long-term economic sustainability.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, the youth organisation said the tax reforms being implemented under the administration of President Bola Tinubu were essential for repositioning the country away from overreliance on oil revenues and unsustainable borrowing, and toward a more structured, revenue-driven economy.

The NDYC noted that taxation remains a globally accepted tool for economic governance, adding that modern economies across the world are sustained through transparent and efficiently administered tax systems.

According to the group, Nigeria’s reforms align the country with international best practices and are designed to address long-standing weaknesses in revenue collection and fiscal coordination.

The Congress said the new tax framework aims to harmonise existing tax structures, eliminate duplication, reduce revenue leakages, and expand the tax base, rather than placing additional burdens on already compliant taxpayers.

It argued that the reforms would promote predictability in public revenue and improve planning and accountability in government spending.

The NDYC further stated that the reforms would strengthen fiscal federalism by incentivising states to grow their local economies, invest in infrastructure, and formalise businesses.

It states that stimulating economic activity would benefit more directly and transparently from the revenue they generate, thereby reducing dependence on monthly federal allocations.

Addressing public concerns, the group dismissed claims that the tax reforms would disproportionately affect low-income earners, saying the framework provides for exemptions, protections for small and medium-scale enterprises, and the inclusion of previously untaxed sectors and high-income activities in the tax net.

The Congress also emphasised that the reforms were institutional rather than personal, noting that a stronger and more coherent tax system would outlast any single administration.

It said a predictable fiscal environment would benefit investors, improve budgeting, and enhance citizens’ ability to demand accountability from government.

For the Niger Delta region, the NDYC said a more stable national revenue system would translate into improved infrastructure, enhanced security, environmental remediation, youth employment, and economic diversification.

The organisation called on Nigerians, civil society groups, the media, and political actors to engage the reforms constructively, urging debate based on facts and data rather than misinformation or political sentiment.

In reaffirming its support, the NDYC described the new tax regime as a foundational step toward fiscal responsibility, economic maturity, and national renewal, stressing that sustainable development must be built on strong institutions and effective systems.