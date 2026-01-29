Tax Reform Acts Not Adulterated –Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, declared that none of the four Tax Reform Acts was adulterated as widely reported in the media in the last few weeks.

Akpabio, who made this declaration during plenary, said that contrary to insinuations in some quarters that the bills passed by both chambers of the National Assembly in May last year, have been adulterated, certified copies of the Acts are the exact ones approved by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Accordingly, he directed the Clerk of the Senate, Emmanuel Odo, to give certified copies of the Acts to each of the Senators for necessary scrutiny. He said: “Copies of the Acts will be made available to all senators by the Clerk of the Senate.

“The copies of the Acts are totally in compliance with what happened in the two chambers. No adulteration, nothing. “So, I mean, at this stage now, you can feel bold enough to discard anything that is to the contrary, knowing that it is not what the president signed and it does not represent what you passed.”

On June 26, 2025, President Bola Tinubu signed the four Tax Reform Bills into law which are (i) the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA); (ii) Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) (iii); The Nigeria Revenue Service Act (NRSA) and (iv); the Joint Revenue Board Act (JRBA).

The Acts seek to comprehensively overhaul the Nigerian tax landscape to drive economic growth, increase revenue generation, improve the business environment and enhance effective tax administration across the different levels of government.