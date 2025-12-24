Tax Reform Acts Controversy Raises Questions Over Nigeria’s Lawmaking Process – NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has raised concerns over controversies surrounding the recently enacted Tax Reform Acts, warning that the developments cast doubt on the integrity, transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s legislative process.

In a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, the NBA said the circumstances surrounding the passage of the tax laws strike at the core of constitutional governance and threaten the procedural sanctity required for lawmaking in a democratic society.

The association called for a comprehensive, open and transparent investigation into the enactment of the Tax Reform Acts, stressing that such a probe is necessary to restore public confidence in the legislative process.

According to the NBA, all plans to implement the Tax Reform Acts should be immediately suspended until the issues surrounding their passage are fully examined and resolved.

“Legal and policy uncertainty of this magnitude has far-reaching consequences,” the NBA warned, noting that it disrupts the business environment, erodes investor confidence and creates unpredictability for individuals, businesses and institutions required to comply with the law.

The association said such uncertainty is inimical to economic stability and incompatible with the principles of the rule of law.

The NBA further stressed that Nigeria’s constitutional democracy demands that laws, particularly those with profound economic and social implications must emerge from processes that are transparent, accountable and beyond reproach.

“Anything short of this undermines public trust and weakens the foundation upon which lawful governance rests,” the statement added.

The association therefore urged all relevant authorities to act swiftly and responsibly in addressing the controversy, in the overriding interest of constitutional order, economic stability and the preservation of the rule of law.