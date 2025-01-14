Tax Reform, 2025 Budget Top Priorities For N;Assembly – Abbas

Share

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, identified the 2025 Appropriation Bill and tax reform bills as key legislative priorities for the National Assembly this year.

Speaking during a welcome address delivered by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, following lawmakers’ resumption from the Christmas and New Year break, Abbas emphasized the importance of these reforms to Nigeria’s economic recovery and fiscal stability.

The Speaker also spotlighted the need for meticulous scrutiny of the 2025 budget proposal to align with national objectives and deliver tangible benefits to the people.

Abbas, further revealed that a Citizens’ Town Hall on the budget would soon be convened to promote transparency and inclusivity in decision-making.

READ ALSO

“Our legislative agenda for 2025 prioritises the passage of the Appropriation Bill and the Tax Reform Bills, both of which are pivotal to economic recovery and fiscal stability.

“These reforms are essential for broadening the tax base, improving compliance, and reducing dependency on external borrowing,” Abbas stated.

On the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution, Abbas noted that the Constitutional Review Committee, led by Deputy Speaker Kalu, has made significant progress through extensive consultations and the review of over 350 memoranda submitted by the public.

Beyond constitutional amendments, Abbas reiterated the House’s commitment to advancing legislative frameworks on critical national issues, including gender equality, electoral reform, and energy infrastructure.

Share

Please follow and like us: