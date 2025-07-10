Tax: Pro-People Laws Signal Relief For Businesses, Individuals

The new tax bill was signed into law two weeks ago by President Bola Tinubu. The implementation is scheduled for next year, January 2026. Experts, in their submissions, lauded the Act, Abdulwahab Isa reports

A new tax regime is born. The tax laws—four in all—was assented to last week by the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The subsisting tax is not only considered obsolete, it’s seen to be a barrier to growth, hurting productivity, discouraging investment, and taxing poverty.

To shift the narrative from tax restraint to tax-friendly, the president in 2023 appointed a tax expert, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, to head the tax reform committee.

With Tinubu’s signing of the bill into law last Thursday, all previous tax laws ceased their functionality. The acts are to be gazetted as law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Implementation of the act is January 2026, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu affirmed.

Tax law

After a series of consultations and engagements with the public and key stakeholders, the Presidential Committee on Tax Reform, headed by Oyedele, came up with four bills.

The bills were subjected to intense debate by the public and on the floor of the National Assembly. The National Assembly, after a rigorous screening of the bills, passed it recently.

They were transmitted to the President for consideration and assent. The four endorsed last week by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are the Nigeria Tax (Fair Taxation) Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act.

Implementation will commence effective January 1, 2026. Speaking on the Act, President Tinubu said. “Earlier, I signed into law four historic tax and fiscal bills at the Aso Villa, marking a new dawn in Nigeria’s economic governance.

These new laws simplify our tax regime and deliver Nigeria’s first major, pro-people tax cuts in a generation. They also provide targeted relief for low-income earners, small businesses, and working families across the country.”

Oyedele commended the signing of new tax laws by President Bola Tinubu. He listed the peculiarities of the new law.

According to him, “these laws are designed to streamline tax administration, reduce the tax burden on small businesses, and lower the corporate tax rate for large businesses.”

He said the reforms aimed for a more efficient and equitable tax system that supports economic growth and prosperity for all Nigerians.

Exemptions

The new tax laws grant some concessions to businesses and a category of individuals on certain earnings threshold.

Specifically, Oyedele itemized key aspects of the new tax laws: He said small businesses and individuals struggling to make ends meet are exempted from certain taxes to encourage growth and business development.

Secondly, the corporate tax rate will be reduced from 30 per cent to 25 per cent for larger businesses, with the implementation date to be announced by the President.

The new tax laws consolidate Nigeria’s fragmented tax laws into a harmonized statute. More importantly, the new tax law establishes a unified framework for tax administration across all levels of government. The new law is geared toward simplifying ease of doing well.

Speaking on ease of doing business, Oyedele stressed that the tax reforms are intended to benefit all Nigerians, dispelling rumors that they favor specific groups. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the laws are robust and effective for the long-term benefit of the nation.

Experts’ views

Experts and organizations hail the signing of the bill into an act by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on Saturday applauded President Bola Tinubu for signing into law four comprehensive tax reform bills.

Describing the move as a bold and timely step toward modernizing Nigeria’s fiscal and revenue systems, the 61st President of ICAN, Malam Haruna Yahaya, praised President Tinubu’s administration for undertaking a “novel holistic review” of outdated tax laws, many of which

One of the enticing features of the new tax laws is their ability to curb multiple tax duplications. This will be a great relief to corporations and businesses

had not been amended in over five decades. Yahaya made this commendation during the investiture ceremony of Sani Danbaba as the 5th Chairman of ICAN Gwagwalada and District Society, held in Gwagwalada, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Represented by Matthias Dafur, a council member of the institute, Yahaya said: “These reforms will bring significant relief to low-income earners and create a more efficient and inclusive tax system.

The President deserves commendation for his decisive leadership.” The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing into law four landmark tax reform bills and urged the government to ensure full implementation.

It described the move as a bold and strategic step towards enhancing the ease of doing business, attracting investment, and establishing a fairer and more transparent tax regime in Nigeria.

ACCI noted in a statement signed by its president, Emeke Obegolu, that the reforms align with its long-standing advocacy for policies that foster entrepreneurship, attract investment, and drive sustainable economic development.

The chamber particularly welcomed the exemption of small businesses with an annual turnover below N50m from company income tax and the planned reduction in corporate tax rates for larger companies.

“The upward revision of the CIT exemption threshold from N25m to N50m clearly demonstrates an intent to support and empower small businesses,” the chamber stated.

However, ACCI expressed concern over certain provisions affecting professional service providers, calling for clarity and equitable enforcement to prevent unintended consequences.

The chamber also welcomed the retention of the Value Added Tax (VAT) at 7.5 per cent and the exemptions granted for essential goods and services.

The ACCI urged Tinubu and all relevant stakeholders to remain committed and courageous in executing these transformative changes, ensuring the reforms achieve their intended objectives.

The chamber reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the federal government through constructive policy dialogue and technical assistance.

“As a leading voice of the private sector, ACCI will continue to advocate for policies that promote business growth, encourage formalization, and create a level playing field for all businesses, especially SMEs, which remain the backbone of Nigeria’s economy,” the statement concluded.

Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, commended President Tinubu for signing into law four landmark tax reform bills aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s fiscal system.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Kayode Odunaro, the senator said the new laws will significantly reshape the nation’s fiscal landscape by removing oppressive taxes on vulnerable Nigerians, simplifying tax compliance, boosting domestic productivity, and making Nigeria more attractive to foreign investors.

Adeola, a public finance and tax expert, also lauded the National Assembly for its diligent review and passage of the bills.

Last line

One of the enticing features of the new tax laws is their ability to curb multiple tax duplications. This will be a great relief to corporations and businesses. It’s the birth of a new era.