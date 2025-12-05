Tax Policy Will Be Implemented With Human Face – C’ttee Chairman

Ahead of January 1st, 2026, billed for the implementation of a new tax policy regime, the tax implementation committee has assured Nigerians that not do anything that would be disruptive or injurious to the economy.

Dispelling the fears being nursed with respect to the implementation of the new tax policy, the Chairman of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, on Friday said the policy will be implemented with a human face.

He gave this assurance while interacting with the media shortly after the Committee’s inauguration was performed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the economy, Mr Wale Edun.

Details later…