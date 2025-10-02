Tax Policy: Kano Chamber Of Commerce Warns Business Community To Be Cautious

The Kano Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Industry (KACCIMA) has commenced a serious enlightenment campaign to educate its members on the Federal Government’s newly introduced tax reform policy, urging the business community to be cautious in order not to fall victim to its implications.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday, the President of the Chamber, Ambassador Usman Darma, said the sensitization became necessary as many business owners in Kano are not fully aware of the details of the policy.

He noted that the ignorance of many business operators could make them vulnerable to unexpected tax liabilities.

“I’m afraid for some members of the business community who are not aware of the details of the new tax reform policy. We don’t need to wait until someone is taxed beyond their total income, profit, or capital,” Darma said.

He explained that the Chamber is concerned about the far-reaching implications of the reform and is therefore encouraging business owners to understand every aspect of the policy to avoid pitfalls.

The Federal Government recently introduced the new tax reform policy, which will apply to virtually all sectors. Stakeholders have been advised to verify their payments to benefit from government infrastructure and services.