Tax Policy Implementation Committee Sustains Stakeholder Engagement

The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) has continued its stakeholder engagement programme, convening a high-level consultative session with leading tax advisory firms, professional bodies, and institutional representatives to support the effective implementation of Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws.

The institutions were represented by their national presidents, while the advisory firms were represented by their leading tax partners.

Addressing the session, the Chairman of the NTPIC, Mr Joseph Tegbe, noted that the success of the reforms would depend largely on efective change management rather than policy design alone.

He emphasised the importance of clear communication and public trust, and reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to engaging sub-national governments through the Joint Revenue Board and other institutions to harmonize interpretation, build capacity and ensure alignment across federal and state tax administrations.

Participants broadly welcomed the reforms, describing them as timely and structural, and aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s fiscal framework rather than driving short-term revenue gains. Discussions were situated within the Federal Government’s broader reform objective of improving long-term fiscal sustainability, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

While acknowledging the robustness of the legislative framework, participants stressed the need for consistent interpretation across institutions and clear operational guidelines to prevent fragmented enforcement.

They advised that implementation should be supported by deliberate, coordinated and simplified public education strategies that clearly distinguish the impact of the reforms on individuals, small businesses and corporates, while reinforcing principles of fairness, proportionality and national development.

In concluding, Mr. Tegbe thanked participants for their engagement and reaffirmed the Committee’s commitment to structured consultation and the timely resolution of identified concerns.