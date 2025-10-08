Tax: Offshore Support Vessels, Tanker Owners Avoiding Nigerian Registry

Some ship owners, oil tankers and offshore support vessels (OSVs) in Nigeria are avoideding the country’s ship registry. It was learnt that ship owners preferred foreign registries, which offer lower taxes, cheaper registration fees and more flexible regulations.

These include platform supply vessels, anchor handling tug supply vessels, and crew boats, most of which are foreignowned and flagged, despite operating within Nigerian waters. It was gathered that the vessels were essential for transporting crude oil and servicing offshore drilling platforms.

In its Review of Maritime Transport 2025, data by the United Nation Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) revealed that nearly four out of 10 ships owned by Nigerian interests were registered under foreign flags, explaining that 39 per cent of Nigerian owned vessels were flagged abroad rather than in Nigeria.

According to UNCTAD, Nigeria has a total of 311 vessels with a combined carrying capacity of more than nine million deadweight tonnes, noting that out of the fleet, 228 vessels sail under the Nigerian flag, while 76 are registered abroad. The figures place Nigeria among countries where a significant portion of shipowners avoid the national registry.

Open registries such as those of Liberia, Panama, and the Marshall Islands remain the most popular destinations for such vessels worldwide. It stressed that the trend drew attention to the challenges facing Nigeria’s ship registry, which has struggled with competitiveness despite government efforts to attract more owners, adding that researchers had said that Nigeria’s shipping fleet was primarily shaped by its oil-driven economy.

Accoding to UNCTAD, “as of recent estimates, over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s international trade is conducted via maritime transport, yet the country owns only a small fraction of the vessels operating in its waters.But Nigeria’s flag has seen modest growth.

“With an expanding role in liquefied natural gas exports and ambitions to become a regional maritime hub, its fleet is expanding.The total capacity of ships under Nigeria’s flag grew by 4.9 per cent between 2024 and 2025 and the number of vessels flying it reached 1,005 in 2025, equivalent to 0.9 per cent of the world’s total.

“In capacity terms, those ships could carry just over seven million tonnes, a 4.9 per cent increase from the previous year. But measured against global shipping, Nigeria’s registered fleet accounts for only 0.3 per cent of carrying capacity and 0.6 per cent of total fleet value.” By ownership, UNCTAD stressed that Nigeria holds 0.7 per cent of the world fleet, saying that places it 32nd globally, a small but noteworthy presence for Africa’s largest economy.