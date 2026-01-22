Tax: MAN Plans Pact With NRS On Resolving Manufacturers’ Complaints

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has disclosed plans to enter into an agreement with Nigeria Revenue Service (Ombudsman) for the purpose of handling complaints from local manufacturers in the country.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadir, who made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the move was apt to engage the Ombuds that will handle all tax matters meant for the local manufacturers.

According to him, local manufacturers must benefit immensely from the Federal Government’s new tax law having spent much time in supporting the process from the beginning till it eventually emerged.

The MAN DG noted that multiple taxation was a major concern for manufacturers in the country, stressing that for about three quarters in the MCCI- Manufacturers CEO’s Confidence Index, this has been a perennial challenges for local manufacturers.

Ajayi-Kadir stated: “Our interests were well recognised and dealt with and we have heard it from the chairman of the presidential tax committee. “What we want to assure you is that I sent him 60 questions he has summarised them into 20 and I know that we still have some more. Please do note that the Presidential Committee itself has a website.

“One beautiful thing about that platform is some of this fake news that’s circulating around to scared people from the tax has been answered there. They have also used drama, videos and so on to explain so we should keep on the good spirit and be positive about the tax.

In any way, it has started and it is not a question of whether we are accepting it or not. “But it is a question of getting the maximum advantage out of this.

I want to assure you that we have also met with the tax Ombuds who is in Lagos he has assured us we are going to have a very good relationship with the Ombuds in such a way that we can have a memorandum of understanding so that there is a debt office and very soon we will be announcing to you who is the officer that will be in MAN that all tax issues would be referred to. “We will ensure that it reaches the Ombuds.

I want to encourage all manufacturers on behalf of the President that the Council itself that manufacturers must gain from this tax reform. Multiple taxation was a major concern for us.

“My colleague Segun will clarify that in our MCCI for about 3 quarters consecutively the issue of tax was a problem, much higher than our other perennial challenges. So, we are going to benefit from this tax. We have spent too much of our time supporting the process of it to emerged and we must benefit from it.”

Speaking on the ombudsman, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, said “there is a office of the ombudsman because we want to be gender sensitive why is it not a woman? Why is it always a man? What has happened so far is that tax payers particularly small businesses are left out in cold to deal with regulators and tax officers.

“Millions and millions of this business people don’t understand taxation because they are not tax experts and they don’t need to be. “They do not want to do legitimate business. They don’t have the resources to higher lawyers, accountants and tax experts so when regulators and tax officers show up and they say Oga, Madam you are owing N2 million.

Oga and Madam don’t even know what is called withholding tax. “You don’t have the knowledge to defend yourself you don’t have the resources to hire an expert to defend you. What should you do? People are left with begging, and in some cases, they are meant to pay money under the table.

“Pay to this account we can help you. Pay small to this account we can help you. Pay small to government they will allowed you rest for a few months and another set of team might even show up but you can’t complaint that I paid you before.

“We left our most vulnerable people out in the cold. Under this new tax law, help has been provided. The office of the tax Ombudsman could take your complaints and address them.

“The tax Ombudsman has been given the power to protect you when it comes to the issue of processing and procedures. Nobody should write you a letter and say if you don’t pay within 48 hours we will seal up your premises.”