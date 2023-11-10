Tax: MAN Charges Presidential Committee On Multiple Levies

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has charged the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform to address the multifaceted multiple taxation in the country’s manufacturing sector. The association said an average member is subjected to no less than 30 different forms of taxes, fees, and levies in the course of production. The President of MAN, Otunba Francis Meshioye, who made this known to New Telegraph, in Lagos, said that the issues of multiple taxation had severe effect on investment and have also worsen job losses in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Meshioye explained that the crucial need to eliminate multiple taxation in the country by the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms aligned with the Committee’s proposed stoppage of 190 taxes choking businesses in the country. According to him, the consequences of the incidence of multiple taxation are immense including the rising cost-of-doing business and rapid divestment in the manufacturing sector.

He added that these issues combined to depress demand, worsen job losses and increase the incidence of poverty and low revenue generation from the sector, thereby choking businesses in the country. The MAN president said: “We are confident that the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform will adequately address the matter. “Our Director-General represents the organised private sector on the Committee and we look forward to working jointly with the representatives of your Ministry on the Committee to make the case for fair taxation of the manufacturing sector.”

The industrialist pointed out that it wanted the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reform to endorse its far-reaching recommendations on tax and fiscal policies as it affects the country’s manufacturing sector operation. Meshioye said the organised private sector backed the proposal of the committee on the reduction of multiple taxes, but blamed states for multiple taxation in the country.

He lamented that multiple taxes had compounded rising production costs, leading to reduced profit margins, supply chain disruptions, and a reduction in consumer spending in the country. Specifically, the MAN president emphasised that telecommunication operators complained that the sector was one of the most taxed in the country with over 40 taxes directed at telecoms firms. Speaking further on fiscal policy, he said that tariff reduction on major industrial raw materials already achieved by MAN, include, reversal of VAT from 10 per cent to the previous five per cent, removal of excise duty re-introduced on some locally manufactured products, and reversal of import prohibition on some products.

Other fiscal policy measures achieved by MAN include: Tariff reduction on major industrial raw materials to five per cent. Removal of VAT on industrial machinery and spare parts. Removal of import duty on some machinery, for instance, CKD for motor assembly plants, abolition/reduction of excise duty on some products, favourable interception and implementation of the Withholding Tax Law in respect of manufacturing inputs and some services, removal of VAT on pharmaceutical raw materials and educational materials/equipment, establishment of fast track clearing procedures at the ports for bona-fide manufacturers and elimination of import controls, especially during the import licence regime.

He also said in cooperation with the Joint Tax Board, MAN continued to advocate against the issue of multiple taxation through the promulgation by the Federal Government of Decree 21 of 1998, which defined the taxing powers of the three tiers of government.