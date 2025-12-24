Tax Laws: Reps Probe Panel Begins Sitting, Vow To Unearth Truth

The House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating alleged discrepancies in the gazetted Tax Reform Acts has assured that it will be thorough, transparent and fair in its assignment.

The probe panel has also resolved to conclude its assignment and submit its report to the House within the shortest possible time.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno), who have the assurances in Abuja disclosed that the members met for the first time on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, to deliberate on the matter.

He said during the meeting, the member resolved to conclude the investigation and report back to the House within the shortest time for legislative integrity, due process, and public confidence in the lawmaking process.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and thoroughness, the committee chairman assured that its findings and recommendations would be presented promptly to the House upon the conclusion of the investigation.

The Adhoc Committee was constituted to ensure clarity, accuracy, and full conformity between legislation duly passed by the National Assembly and the gazetted tax reforms in line with constitutional provisions and established legislative standards.

Members of the committee include former deputy speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Hon. James Faleke (APC, Kogi), Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) and Hon. Iduma Igariwey (PDP, Ebonyi).

Recall that the constitution of the investigative committee was consequent upon the adoption of a matter of privilege raised penultimate Wednesday by Hon. Abdussammad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto), alleging that the gazetted tax laws were different from what was actually passed and transmitted by the National Assembly.

Dasuki, who raised the issue under Order Six, Rule 2 of the House Standing Orders, said his privilege was breached.

He told his colleagues that after the passage of the tax bills, he reviewed the gazetted copies alongside the Votes and Proceedings of the House as well as the harmonised version adopted by both chambers and observed that there were some discrepancies.

He submitted that the copies of the gazetted laws obtained from the Federal Ministry of Information did not, in his view, tally with the version approved by both chambers of the Parliament.

Following this controversy, many organisations and individuals, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), have called for the suspension of the implementation of the law until the allegations are thoroughly investigated.