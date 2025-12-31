Tax Laws: Govt Won’t Debit Your Account, Oyedele Assures

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has reassured Nigerians that the new tax reforms set to take effect from January 1, 2026, will not involve automatic debits from personal bank accounts, and individuals do not need to provide explanations for transfers.

Oyedele gave this assurance a few hours after President Bola Tinubu insisted that the new tax law would take effect from Thursday, January 1, 2026, despite the controversy which has greeted the tax reform Act.

Speaking on Channels Television’s end-of-year special, 2025 In Retrospect: Charting a Pathway to 2026, which focused on politics, security, economy, and tax Policy, Oyedele, while addressing widespread misconceptions surrounding the reforms, explained the process, emphasising its simplicity and transparency.

“People think that the government will debit their bank accounts from next year, and how they even came up with that, I have no idea. Nobody will debit your account for any amount you transfer.

“Whether it’s a billion or one thousand naira, at the end of the year, you tell the government yourself,” he explained.

Oyedele said the new tax system simplifies reporting and ensures fair taxation for small businesses, without burdening the vulnerable.

“You know what constitutes your income and what doesn’t. So you tell the government: ‘This is my income and here is the tax.’

“If you are exempted, you simply declare: ‘This is my income, and I am exempted from tax.’ It is a very simple process that we are simplifying further.

“One of the biggest benefits is that if you run a small business as a sole proprietor, an enterprise, or you are just hustling, the system will no longer be regressive, taxing the vulnerable more. We’ve made it progressive,” he said.