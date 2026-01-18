Tax Laws: APC Chieftain Seeks More Sensitisation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has stated that many Nigerians are still unfamiliar with the new tax reform laws and are misrepresenting them.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, stated this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the lack of proper understanding of the new tax laws has led to misconceptions, misrepresentation, and suspicion of the government’s intentions, calling for massive and sustained enlightenment about the new law.

According to him, widespread misinformation about the tax law has left many Nigerians, including the educated ones, confused about what, when, and how their earnings will be taxed.

He added that the alleged discrepancies between the bill passed by the National Assembly and the versions published in the official gazette have further contributed to the confusion.

Oyintiloye also noted that the government’s intention regarding the tax law towards low earners in the country remains very good, noting that widespread misinformation and confusion surrounding the implementation are casting a shadow on the real objectives of the law.

“Many Nigerians are still ignorant of the new tax law. Social media is filled with different explanations of the law, leading to widespread confusion among the people,” he said.

“The misinformation about the tax law is spreading faster than the true intentions of the law and its benefits. Till this moment, many Nigerians, both literate and illiterate, do not actually know what to believe about the tax law,” he added.

Oyintiloye, however, attributed the confusion to the slow pace of sensitisation and little public engagement on the new tax law before its implementation take-off date.

He urged relevant government agencies responsible for public awareness of government policies to rise to the occasion and do the needful.

He added, “I want to implore the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Federal Ministry of Information, and other relevant government agencies to step up their public awareness campaigns, especially on the tax reform law.

“This is important and necessary to enable people to understand the good intentions of the government, especially towards low earners, and to curb the spread of misinformation. Many people still do not know what the law entails or how it will apply to them.”

The APC chieftain also said various economic reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu have started yielding positive results, emphasising that the gains of these reforms should be properly packaged and showcased to Nigerians by the relevant agencies.