Tax Incentives: ‘Targeted $10bn Investments’ll Revitalise Energy Sector’

An energy consultant, John Ikimi, has said that the Federal Government’s introduction of groundbreaking tax incentives aimed at attracting $10 billion in investments for deepwater gas exploration is a bold move to revitalise the energy sector.

He stated that this strategic decision promised to transform the country’s natural gas landscape, catapulting Nigeria into a leading global player.

He said that Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer, had long relied on crude oil exports, adding, however, that dwindling reserves and global shifts towards cleaner energy sources necessitated diversification.

According to him, natural gas, abundant and relatively cleaner, emerged as the answer. Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, had in a recent statement, said that in its avowed determination towards ensuring a boost in the nation’s upstream and downstream sector, the Federal Government introduced groundbreaking concessions aimed at revitalising the industry.

He added that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, unveiled two major fiscal incentives aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s oil and gas sector: Value Added Tax (VAT) Modification Order 2024 and Notice of Tax Incentives for Deep Offshore Oil & Gas Production, in accordance with the Oil & Gas Companies (Tax Incentives, Exemption, Remission, etc.) Order 2024.

He explained that the VAT Modification Order 2024 introduces exemptions on a range of key energy products and infrastructure, including Diesel, Feed Gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Electric Vehicles, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure, and Clean Cooking Equipment.

These measures are designed to lower the cost of living, bolster energy security, and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

He added that the Notice of Tax Incentives for Deep Offshore Oil & Gas Production provides new tax reliefs for deep offshore projects. According to him, this initiative is aimed at positioning Nigeria’s deep offshore basin as a premier destination for global oil and gas investments.

“These reforms are part of a broader series of investment-driven policy initiatives championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in line with Policy Directives 40-42.

They reflect the administration’s strong commitment to fostering sustainable growth in the energy sector and enhancing Nigeria’s global competitiveness in oil and gas production.

“With these bold initiatives, Nigeria is firmly on track to reclaim its position as a leader in the global oil and gas market. These fiscal incentives demonstrate the administration’s unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable growth, enhancing energy security, and driving economic prosperity for all Nigerians.”

Ikimi, however, noted that there are challenges such as deepwater exploration costs; regulatory uncertainty and infrastructure limitations.

He noted that to address these challenges, the government unveiled: reduced corporate tax rates (15% to 10%); exemption from Value-Added Tax (VAT); increased tax holidays (5 to 10 years) and investment allowances (50% to 100%).

He explained the tax incentives had the following benefits: enhanced competitiveness; increased foreign investment; improved infrastructure and job creation.

Ikime said: “Nigeria’s deepwater reserves, estimated at 200 trillion cubic feet, remain largely untapped. The new incentives target: Offshore fields (e.g., Niger Delta); gas processing facilities and pipelines and transportation infrastructure.”

He also noted that consequent upon the initiatives, Global energy giants (e.g., Shell, Chevron, ExxonMobil) and indigenous companies (e.g., NNPC, Nestoil) have expressed interest.

He identified the foreign investment commitments as: $2 billion (Shell); $1.5 billion (Chevron) and $1 billion (ExxonMobil).

He also said there were local impacts such as economic growth (Gross Domestic Product increase); employment opportunities (10,000+ jobs); improved energy security and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

Ikimi pointed out that the challenges ahead included: regulatory framework stability, security concerns (piracy, vandalism); and environmental sustainability.

He said: “Nigeria’s tax incentives mark a significant shift towards unlocking deepwater gas potential. As investments pour in, the country is poised to diversify energy mix; enhance energy security and drive economic growth.”

