Tax: Financial Institutions’ CIT Surged 149.51% To N1.14trn In H1’25

The Federal Government generated a total of N1.14 trillion as Company Income Tax (CIT) from financial and insurance activities in the first six months of this year, latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The amount is 149.51 per cent, or N681.75 billion, higher than the N455.98 billion that the government generated from financial and insurance activities in the corresponding period of 2024. Under the country’s tax laws, the CIT rate is tiered based on a company’s gross turnover, as amended by recent Finance Acts.

Specifically, the CIT rate is 30 per cent for large companies with gross turnover greater than N 100 million, assessed on a preceding year basis (that is, tax is charged on profits for the accounting year ending in the year preceding assessment).

For companies with gross turnover greater than N25 million and less than N 100 million, the CIT rate is 20 per cent, while for small companies with gross turnover of N25 million or less, the rate is zero per cent.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CIT report for Q2’25, recently released by the NBS, indicates that CIT generated by the Federal Government from financial and insurance activities surged by 772.29 per cent, or N903.70 billion, to N1.02 trillion between April and June this year compared with N117.02 billion in the preceding quarter.

Indeed, in its CIT report for Q2’25, the NBS stated: “Company Income Tax (CIT) for Q2 2025 stood at N2.78 trillion, showing an increase of 40.27 per cent on a quarteron-quarter basis from N1.98 trillion in Q1 2025. The domestic CIT received was N2.31trillion, while Foreign CIT Payment was N469.36 billion in Q2 2025.

“On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Financial and insurance activities recorded the highest growth rate with 772.29 per cent; followed by Wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motor cycles; and Activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods- and services producing activities of households for own use with 538.38% and 526.79 per cent, respectively.

“On the other hand, Activities of extraterritorial organizations and bodies recorded the least with 45.01 per cent, followed by Education and public administration and defence, compulsory social security with –26.61 per cent and –18.17 per cent.”

“In terms of sectoral contributions, the top three activities with the highest contributions in Q2 2025 were Financial and insurance activities with 44.13%; Manufacturing with 15.57 per cent; and Mining and quarrying with 9.18%,” the report added.

Further analysis of data obtained from the NBS shows that apart from 2020 and 2021 when the Covid-19 crisis led to a drop in CIT generated from financial and insurance activities, the amount of income tax paid by companies in the sector has maintained an upward trend since 2015.

A breakdown of the data shows that financial and insurance activities generated N691.59 billion as CIT in 2024; N458.85 billion in 2023, N208.93 billion in 2022; N133.19 billion in 2021; N96.40 billion in 2020; N142.69 billion in 2019; N140.08 billion in 2018; N137.72 billion in 2017; N123.91 billion in 2016 and N110.93 billion in 2015.

Interestingly, CIT payments from financial and insurance activities soared in the first half of this year, compared with the corresponding period of 2024, despite several key lenders reporting a drop in profit.

Analysts attribute the surge in CIT payments from financial and insurance activities in the first six months of this year to several factors, including the Federal Government’s introduction of a 70 per cent windfall tax on significant Foreign Exchange (FX) profits made by banks from the 2023 to 2025 financial years.

Introduced following the naira’s devaluation, the special tax measure, was aimed at boosting government revenue and addressing the country’s significant budget deficit.

Experts also note that the government has been implementing wider tax reforms, including enhanced enforcement and mandatory Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) for all bank accounts, which has increased overall tax compliance and collection across the economy, with the banking sector being a prime example of the widened tax net.