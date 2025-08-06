Tax: FG To Reward Manufacturers, Others Using Locally Sourced Inputs

Following the country’s legislative milestone aimed at channeling global capital into raw material processing technologies with the Senate formally passing the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (Establishment) Amendment Bill, 2025, mandating that no raw materials may leave the shores unless they have undergone at least 30 per cent processing or value-addition within Nigeria’s own soil, the Federal Government has also granted RMRDC the authority to implement significant tax-incentive guidelines designed to reward manufacturers and innovators using locally sourced inputs in their production processes.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Godfrey Uche Nnaji, stated this in his welcome address at the opening ceremony of the 9th edition of the Nigerian Raw Materials (NIRAM) Expo Collocated with the 8th edition of the Nigerian Manufacturing and Equipment (NME) Expo 2025.

The Minister noted that very soon, manufacturers who research, develop and patronize local raw materials would pay significantly lower taxes than those who do not. He explained that this is now an instrumental tool for attracting private-sector investment and stimulating technology-driven manufacturing.