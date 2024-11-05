‘Tax Evasion, Others Hinder IGR Growth In Nigeria’

Share

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that “persistent issues” such as tax evasion, regional disparities in economic activity as well as the substantial size of Nigeria’s informal economy, are hindering the growth of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the country.

The analysts stated this, while commenting on the report on 2023 IGR data for the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

They noted that while the report shows an, “impressive year-on-year increase in IGR, the revenue’s share relative to the national economy remains modest, accounting for just 1.08 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023.”

The analysts said: “The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently released data detailing Nigeria’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) across its 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for 2023.

“The report reveals a significant 26.03% increase in total IGR, reaching N2.43 trillion compared to N1.93 trillion in 2022. “This growth reflects intensified efforts to enhance revenue collection mechanisms and plug revenue leakages at both the state and federal levels.

As a result, Nigeria’s tax revenue rose by N501.31 billion year-on-year, underscoring a renewed drive toward fiscal sustainability.

“A closer analysis of the NBS figures reveals that tax revenue constituted approximately 80 per cent of the total IGR, amounting to about N1.9 trillion.

The remaining N478 billion originated from various state-level Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), showcasing the supplementary but significant role of non-tax revenue streams.”

They further said: “In the aftermath of the pandemic, Nigeria’s IGR collection has shown a strong recovery, maintaining a positive trajectory in recent years.

Following a sharp decline of 34 per cent to N1.08 trillion in 2020 from the pre-pandemic level of N1.64 trillion, the IGR has steadily increased. “

