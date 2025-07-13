Tax Evasion: FIRS To Host Natl Conference On Illicit Financial Flows

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has concluded plans to host a two-day national conference on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) as part of its efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s financial integrity and tackle revenue losses caused by illicit outflows.

According to a statement by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS Chairman, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, the conference is scheduled to take place from July 22 to 23 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The high-level conference, themed “Combating Illicit Financial Flows: Strengthening Nigeria’s Domestic Resource Mobilisation,” will provide a platform to explore actionable solutions while reinforcing the Federal Government’s commitment to financial transparency and national development.

The event will bring together a wide array of stakeholders, including policymakers, tax administrators, law enforcement agencies, anti-corruption bodies, financial experts, and international partners.

A keynote address will be delivered by Honourable Irene Ovonji-Odida, a key member of the United Nations High-Level Panel on IFFs, also known as the FACTI Panel. The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, is expected to chair the conference.

The FIRS Chairman, Dr. Adedeji, noted that the conference will spotlight the agency’s intensified efforts to combat IFFs by strengthening compliance mechanisms, enhancing beneficial ownership transparency, and leveraging technology to detect and prevent tax evasion, trade mispricing, and other illicit financial activities.

“Already, we have initiated capacity-building programmes to equip our staff with the skills to identify and block IFFs, especially those involving multinational corporations. We have also approved the establishment of the Proceeds of Crime Management and Illicit Financial Flows Coordinating Directorate (POCM-IFF), which is central to addressing this menace,” Adedeji said.

He emphasized the strategic role taxes play in the nation’s economy and reiterated the government’s determination to close revenue gaps caused by illicit financial flows.

The statement also recalled the Federal Government’s earlier move to establish an Inter-Agency Committee on Stopping IFFs, comprising key institutions such as the FIRS, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria Customs Service, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), among others.

Ovonji-Odida expressed optimism that the conference would lead to increased understanding of illicit financial flows and renewed commitment to actionable steps necessary to curb the trend.