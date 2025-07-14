New Telegraph

July 14, 2025
July 14, 2025
Tax Evasion: FIRS Reinforces Commitment To Protect FG’s Integrity

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has restated its commitment to protect Federal Government’s integrity and ensure that domestic revenue is fully harnessed for national development.

In a statement yesterday, the Service said it was bringing together experts from various fields, including policymakers, tax administrators, law enforcement agencies, anti-corruption agencies, financial experts, and international stakeholders to deliberate on the way forward in this regard during a national conference on Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) as part of efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s financial integrity through tackling the menace, which adversely impacts revenue collection.

According to a statement by Dare Adekanmbi, Special Adviser on Media to the FIRS chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, the conference will be held later this month in Abuja.

The high-level gathering has the theme “Combating Illicit Financial Flows: Strengthening Nigeria’s Domestic Resource Mobilisation.”

The statement said “the confeence would serve as a platform for reflection on actionable solutions, reinforcing the Federal Government’s commitment to protecting financial integrity and ensuring that domestic revenue is fully harnessed for national development.”

A key member of the United Nations High Level Panel on IFFs, also known as the FACTI Panel, Honourable Irene Ovonji-Odida, will deliver a keynote address, while the Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris UzokaAnite, will chair the conference.

