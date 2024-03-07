Tax: Crisis Looms as Beverage Operators Reject Planned Hike

Stakeholders across the organised private sector (OPS) in Nigeria have raised concerns over proposed tax increase under the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) tax. They said it was a significant setbacks that will grossly impact the already struggling sector. They argued that the proposals for a tax hike was contentious at best considering Nigeria’s exist- ing economic challenges. With soaring inflation rates, unemployment, public debt, and poverty rates, industry leaders warn that further straining the economy with additional taxes may exacerbate existing hardships. A closer look at the value chain reveals the broad-reaching impact that the proposed SSB tax will have.

It will severely impact not just manufacturing organisations but the distribution channel including petty retailers, and low- income consumers. Despite the renewed clamour for these taxes with the hope that it will encourage lifestyle changes and improve health, it is important to note that the claims are not evidence based. There is in fact no real- world evidence that supports the claims that taxation of soft drinks will reduce obesity or NCDs. The most recent assessment of SSB taxes effectiveness undertaken by WHO’s Guidelines Review Committee confirms the lack of evidence and WHO is still unable to grade SSB taxes as a best buy-intervention.

There are, however, documented negative economic effects of such selective taxation, which in Nigeria’s case, runs against the government’s current policy on increasing sugar production in the country – a task that is expected to boost local production, create more jobs, and invariably enhance the livelihoods and wellbeing of Nigerians. In 2021, when the sugar tax was first implemented, the manufacturing industry suffered major setbacks, with as much as eight per cent to 10 per cent decline in profit, with the food and beverage sub-sector experiencing a negative GDP growth.

By all indications, the proposed tax hike threat- ens to disrupt the demand dynamics and could hinder progress towards achieving local sugar sufficiency targets outlined in the Nigerian Sugar Master Plan (NSMP). When the Federal Executive Council approved the extension of the National Sugar Master Plan by 10 years, the vision was that the demand for refined sugar will boost investments in the sector and lead the country to attain at least 70 per cent of self-sufficiency in sugar production in the shortest time. Despite the government’s endorsement of the NSMP, signalling a commitment to diversifying the economy through agriculture and industrial manufacturing, any significant increase in the SSB taxes will undoubtedly pose a significant obstacle to attaining its objectives.