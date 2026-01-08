Tax: CPPE Tasks NRS On Proper Management Of Informal Sector

Following the implementation of the new tax law on January 1, 2026 and the insinuations over non-engagements with the informal sector, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has called on the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS), formerly Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), to look into the proper management of the country’s informal sector amid the new tax law for compliance.

The Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated this in Lagos recently, saying that any serious discussion of tax reform in the country without the informal sector was tantamount to failure. Dr. Yusuf said: “Any serious discussion of tax reform in Nigeria must confront the scale of the informal economy.

With an estimated 40 million micro, small, and nano enterprises—over 80 per cent operating informally—the informal sector is not peripheral; it is central to employment, income generation, and economic resilience.

“Over 90 per cent of jobs are in the informal economy, according to the last Nigeria Labour Force Survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“Most informal operators lack structured record-keeping systems and have limited understanding of tax concepts such as tax filing obligations, Company Income Tax (CIT), Value Added Tax (VAT), Personal Income Tax (PIT), With holding Tax etc.

“Businesses are largely cashbased, operate on thin margins, and often lack the literacy and digital capacity required for compliance. They also lack the capacity to digest the technical and somewhat complex issues around taxation.

“Yet the new tax framework introduces mandatory filing requirements, defined record-keeping standards, penalties for non-compliance, and presumptive taxation where records are inadequate. “Without careful sequencing, these provisions risk criminalising informality rather than encouraging gradual and voluntary formalisation.”

On the policy flashpoints fueling anxiety, the CPPE helmsman pointed out that “several specific provisions and regulations have intensified concerns among small businesses and households.

“The mandatory reporting of quarterly bank transactions of N25 million and above to the tax authority has raised anxiety among SMEs that handle pass-through or custodial funds that do not constitute income.

High-turnover, low-margin businesses risk undue scrutiny and costly compliance disputes. “The proposed increase in capital gains tax from 10 percent to 30 percent—despite assurances around thresholds—has unsettled investors in the stock market and real estate at a time when confidence remains fragile.