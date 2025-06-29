Tax Compliance: FIRS Rewards MSME Operator With N2m Cash and Car

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has rewarded Raw Food and Beauty Research Limited, a diligent Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME), with a cash prize of ₦2 million and a brand-new car for its outstanding tax compliance record.

The reward is part of the FIRS’ broader strategy to encourage tax responsibility and promote voluntary compliance among Nigeria’s MSME sector.

Speaking at the MSME award ceremony held in Abuja, the Coordinating Director, Government Business and Medium Taxpayers Group, Dr. Dick Irri—who represented the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji—reiterated the agency’s commitment to recognizing businesses that meet their tax obligations consistently.

According to him, the criteria for the award included timely registration, inclusion in the national tax net, regular filing of Value Added Tax (VAT) and corporate income tax returns, and prompt remittance of payments.

“This initiative is designed to support businesses from their early nano or micro stages all the way to becoming medium and large-scale enterprises. Tax compliance is a key part of that journey,” Dr. Irri stated.

Now in its seventh edition, the recognition programme has become a hallmark of the FIRS under the leadership of Dr. Adedeji. Each year, it honours top-performing MSMEs with vehicles and cash prizes as a way to reinforce the importance of voluntary compliance.

“We are proud to see this tradition continue. It is not just about revenue; it’s about encouraging business growth through formalisation and financial discipline,” Dr. Irri added.

The award ceremony also aligned with the Federal Government’s broader efforts to integrate informal businesses into the formal economy. Dr. Irri noted that the FIRS Taxpayer Service Department continues to engage small business operators with education, advisory support, and guidance on financial record-keeping.

He stressed that businesses below the tax threshold or those in exempted sectors would not be unfairly burdened.

“But we want them to grow, and part of that growth includes becoming part of the formal system, where they can access more opportunities,” he said.

The FIRS Chairman reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to supporting the Nigerian small business ecosystem while fostering a culture of civic responsibility and economic inclusion.

The National MSME Awards is an annual event designed to honour exceptional indigenous businesses that demonstrate excellence in entrepreneurship and tax compliance.