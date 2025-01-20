Tax Bills: Afenifere Commends Govs, FG, Stakeholders

Share

…Urges NASS, Govts, Tax Administrators to put interests of the people at heart

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organization, Afenifere, has congratulated all those who worked to remove the stalemate that characterized the efforts at passing the four tax bills proposed by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the organization, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere applauded the federal government for initiating the tax reform bills because of its inherent benefits.

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu had said: “These tax reforms are designed with a pro-poor focus to advance national interests, improve our economic competitiveness, and attract both local and foreign investments”.

But there seemed to be a stalemate as a result of the reservations expressed by Northern States Governors and traditional rulers in the north. However, the meeting that held in Abuja last week Thursday put an end to the impasse.

Afenifere’s statement appreciated concerns expressed by various interest groups particularly the Northern Governors, saying: “The way the matter was resolved has a lot for us to learn from.

“First is for our leaders to be visionary in taking initiatives that are people-oriented as demonstrated by President Tinubu on the tax bills. Second is the need by the society to express their feelings on issues of public concern.

“Third is the need by the leaders to be sensitive to concerns raised by members of the public. Fourth is the need to subject issues to consultations with open minds and submit to a superior idea that would be in the best interest of the majority as demonstrated by the parties involved in the Tax Bills controversy.

“All the above played out in the resolution of the tax bill brouhaha. It is in this respect we commend President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for allowing for further consultations when issues were raised about the bills. The outcome demonstrated the benefits inherent in consultations and enhanced the President’s democratic credentials”.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) at its meeting held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, said that the governors supported the continuation of the ongoing legislative process at the National Assembly that will lead to the passage of the bills.

“Governors in the Northern part of the country along with some other leaders in the region had earlier threatened to prevail on their representatives in the National Assembly not to support the passage of the bills. But with this new position, the coast is clear for the passage.

It is important to mention that the governors did not align themselves with the bills without making an input. The area of contention in one of the bills had been on how proceeds from the proposed Value Added Tax bill are to be distributed among the tiers of government. The federal government had proposed the sharing formula to be 20% on the basis of Equality of states while the governors proposed 50%.

For Derivation, the federal government proposed 60% while the governors proposed 30%. Population, according to the federal government is to be 20%. The governors concurred on this according to the Communique read to newsmen by the NGF Chairman, Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq of Kwara State.

“Two other areas where the FG and governors seemed to disagree and later agreed were on the terminal dates for some government institutions like TETFUND, NASENI and NITDA, as well as, the plan by the FG to increase VAT from the present 7.5 per cent.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nassarawa who also spoke at the governors’ Transcorp meeting put the matter succinctly: “The agreement today has given equilibrium, as all governors, the Northern elites and the presidency, are on the same page”.

Going by the reaction from the Presidency to the views expressed by the governors on the issue, it can be safely said that the suggestions by the latter are acceptable to the former.

“Thus, the bills stand the chance of easy passage at the National Assembly. Meaning that the whole thing has turned out to be a win-win situation for all concerned.

The Bills are: 1. Nigerian Tax Bill 2. Nigerian Tax Administration Bill 3. Nigerian Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill and 4. Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Bill.

“With the consensus so achieved, it is expected that the bills will be passed soonest with the result that Nigerians, especially those on the lower rung, as well as, businesses, will derive immense benefits from the implementation of the bills as soon as they become Acts”, Ajayi concluded in the statement.

