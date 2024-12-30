Tax Bills: 90% Private, Public Sector Workers To Pay Less PIT – Oyedele

Share

The Chairman of the Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr Taiwo Oyedele said under the proposed personal income tax being sought through the proposed tax reforms, over 90% of workers in the public and private sectors will pay lower taxes.

He added that, the thresholds, will result in over 90% of workers in the public and private sectors paying lower taxes while high-income earners will pay slightly more in a progressive manner up to 25% for the ultra-high net worth individuals.

Oyedele continued his interface with the public on Monday via his official media handle ‘X ‘, to further enlighten Nigerians about the key provisions contained in the tax reform Bills, currently trailed by controversy.

He explained that the current personal income tax was introduced in 2011. He added that high inflation and lack of review resulted in “Fiscal drag” where many low-income earners have been pushed to the top tax bracket over time.

“This means that an individual earning just N400k a month is paying the same top marginal income tax rate as a wealthy individual earning say N20m per month.

“Therefore, the tax table has become regressive rather than progressive as it was originally designed. Also, the current personal income tax regime does not encourage formalisation given that the effective top tax rate on companies is nearly double that of enterprises which also encourages arbitrage in some cases between the two income tax regimes”.

“Hence, the proposed changes seek to address these issues and simplify the system by incorporating current reliefs and allowances into the bands and rates to achieve an overall lower effective tax rate for the majority of workers”, he said.

He dismissed a perception that workers would pay more tax under the bills.

“This perception is not correct. Individuals earning about N1.7m or less per month will pay lower PAYE tax under the bills while those earning the new minimum wage and slightly more will be fully exempted.

These thresholds will result in over 90% of workers in the public and private sectors paying lower taxes while high-income earners will pay slightly more in a progressive manner up to 25% for the ultra-high net worth individuals”

He clarified, “The proposed table only exempts N800k per annum which is just about N67k per month meaning that minimum wage earners of N70k per month will still pay tax No. Besides the N800k p.a. which is exempt from tax, there is a rent relief of up to N200k p.a. which together will exempt individuals earning up to N1m per annum (about N83k per month). This is particularly beneficial to low-income earners”.

“Also, the new tax bands and rates have been designed to avoid a situation where individuals earning slightly more than the exemption threshold are taxed to an extent that makes them worse off than a person whose income is within the exemption threshold.

“For example, a person earning N30k per month is exempt from tax while a person earning N30,001 per month will pay about N500 leaving the latter with a net of N29,500 which is N500 worse than the person earning N30,000. Under the tax bills, this problem has been addressed as everyone will be eligible for the first tax-free bracket”, he said.

Giving insight on the modalities of statutory deductions such as Pension and National Housing Fund contributions under the new tax reforms, he such deductions are still permissible under the new tax bills.

“Statutory deductions, now referred to as eligible deductions, are still applicable under the new tax bills. These are contributions under the National Housing Fund, National Health Insurance Scheme, Pension Reform Act, interest on loans for developing an owner-occupied residential house, annuity or premium paid for life insurance, and rent relief up to N200,000 per annum”.

