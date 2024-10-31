Tax Bill: Group Counters Northern Govs Over Plot To Block Legislation In N’Assembly

Share

A group, Arewa Civil Rights Movement (ACRM), has expressed disappointment over the opposition of the Northern Governors’ Forum to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tax reform bills currently before the National Assembly.

The bills which are aimed at reforming tax collection in Nigeria includes the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024; Tax Administration Bill; Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill and Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, National President of the group, Dr. Agabi Emmanuel maintained that the governor’s rejection of the bills was ill-conceived and would set the country back, adding that the rejection paints the north in a beggarly light in contradiction to the region’s history of tax compliance.

While arguing that the alleged directive from governors asking lawmakers to reject the bills due to issues with one was unjustified and oversteps the governors’ authority, the group noted that the contentious issue lies in the proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) sharing template which it states, reduces the Federal Government’s share from 15 per cent to 10 per cent.

