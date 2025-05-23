Tax Administrators Commend FIRS Boss, Adedeji’s Contribution To Global Body

Share

The Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) has commended the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, for his outstanding performance and exemplary leadership.

The global plaudit for Adedeji came during the 96th management committee meeting of CATA held at Broadway House, United Kingdom, on Thursday.

A statement by Sikiru Akinola, Technical Assistant to the FIRS chair on Media, said CATA’s executive director, Dr Esther Koisin and the chair, Mr Mahmad Noor, were full of praise for the invaluable contributions and strategic insight provided by Adedeji in the administration of the body.

Apart from his strategic input, they also acknowledged the unwavering support of FIRS and by extension Nigeria to the association.

Koisin further acknowledged the significant role played by Nigerian officials, including the country representative and correspondent, in supporting CATA’s secretariat and enhancing Nigeria’s contribution to the global tax community.

Under Adedeji’s leadership of FIRS, tax revenue has been a pivot of fiscal stability of the three tiers of government with tax accounting for almost 65 per cent of the total accruals to the Federation Account in 2024.

Reacting, Adedeji, who is the immediate past president of CATA, said he was motivated by his colleagues’ commendations, pledging to continue to join others in the advancement of tax administration within the Commonwealth.

Headquartered in London with members drawn from 47 countries, CATA seeks to promote and enhance efficient tax administration among member countries with special focus on developing economies.

