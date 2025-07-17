Tax Administration Still Grappling With Challenges – Adedeji

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zach Adedeji, has expressed concern that Nigeria’s tax administration is still grappling with persistent challenges, despite notable technological advancements made through platforms like GIFMIS and TaxPro MAX.

Speaking in Abuja at the stakeholders’ engagement between the FIRS and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), themed “Enhancing Tax Compliance Through Collaboration,” Adedeji lamented the continued lapses in withholding tax deductions, VAT remittances, and stamp duty administration across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

According to him, these gaps are largely due to technical limitations and a general lack of understanding of tax compliance requirements, resulting in substantial revenue losses and recurring audit issues.

“At the Federal Inland Revenue Service, we are deeply aware that effective tax administration does not operate in isolation. It is the product of deliberate cooperation, mutual understanding, and well-coordinated systems among critical institutions of government,” Adedeji stated.

He emphasized the pivotal role of the OAGF in improving tax compliance, accountability, and Nigeria’s overall revenue performance, noting that despite progress in automation, serious compliance gaps remain within the public sector.

“Despite the technological advances we’ve made, particularly with GIFMIS and our own TaxPro MAX platform, we continue to observe lapses in withholding tax deductions, VAT remittances, and stamp duty administration from the MDA space. These gaps, many of which are due to technical limitations and a knowledge deficit, result in significant revenue losses and recurrent audit issues. This workshop is not just an opportunity to share knowledge, but a strategic turning point to co-design solutions that will close these gaps and build a smarter, more efficient, and technology-driven tax compliance culture in Nigeria,” he said.

Dr. Adedeji stressed that government institutions must set the tone for compliance, adding that public credibility begins with adherence to tax laws.

“When government institutions are tax-compliant, the message it sends to the private sector and citizens is powerful: that no one is above the law, and that transparency begins at home. Our credibility as public institutions is tested first by our own adherence to tax regulations. If we must grow revenue to meet our national development priorities, then we must begin by ensuring that public sector actors play by the rules—and help others do the same,” he added.

In his remarks, the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, underscored the importance of synergy between FIRS and OAGF. He described taxation as the lifeblood of any economy and emphasized that improving compliance is not just a fiscal goal but a national imperative.

“One of the key objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President is to diversify revenue sources and reduce reliance on volatile oil revenues. To achieve this, collaboration between revenue-generating agencies and other stakeholders becomes indispensable,” Ogunjimi said.

He added that the engagement offers a unique opportunity to align strategies, tackle compliance challenges, and leverage technology to enhance transparency and accountability.

“By leveraging technology, strengthening accountability, and promoting transparency and probity, we can significantly enhance compliance and boost government revenue for sustainable development. This engagement also presents an opportunity to contribute to Mr. President’s ambition of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” he concluded.