…Ekiti takes early lead

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, in collaboration with the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), have developed a model tax harmonisation law for adoption by states and local governments.

The PFPTRC Chairman, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, shares the latest update on Wednesday, December 24, via his X handle.

“As part of ongoing reforms to eliminate multiple taxation and uncoordinated collections, including those by non-state actors, the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, in collaboration with the Joint Revenue Board (JRB), developed a model Tax Harmonisation Law for adoption by states and local governments”, Oyedele said.

He lauded the Ekiti state government and congratulated its people for becoming the first state to domesticate this law – a truly historic milestone.

Oyedele said the committee expects similar progress to be replicated in other states where the bill is already advanced, including Zamfara, Anambra, and Kano. Lagos State has also committed to adoption, alongside several others.

“The benefits of tax reform are becoming increasingly visible, and relief for the people is within reach. “Nigeria is winning,” he signed off with a conclusion.

Billed for off officially on the 1st of January 2026, the new tax Act is being resisted fiercely by opposition political parties and some vocal voices.

The 2025 tax legislation is under scrutiny, with unconfirmed allegations purporting that the gazetted copy out in the public domain is not the version jointly approved by the two chambers of the National Assembly.