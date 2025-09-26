Tax: ‘30% CGT’ll Cause Disruption For Investors, MSMEs’

With all set for the iimplementation of the four tax changes in January 2026, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have lamented that the sharp increase in Corporate Capital Gain Tax (CGT) from 10 per cent to 30 per cent is a significant concern for businesses.

Indeed, the taxes are; the Nigerian Tax Act, the Nigerian Tax Administration Act, the Nigerian Revenue Service Act and the Joint Revenue Board Act. Making this known to New Telegraph on behalf of the private sector group, the President/ Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute Of Directors Nigeria (CIOD), Otunba Oyebanji Adetunji, stated that the 30 per cent CGT hike could discourage capital intensive investment, corporate restructuring and business expansion at a time companies are struggling with high cost and fragile margins.

“A more gradual approach would allowed businesses to adjust while still achieving government revenue objectives.” While speaking on the elimination of multiple taxation in the country, the CIOD president said: “Let me discuss the multiplicity of taxes and levies, a long standing challenge that the new regime seeks to address.

“Why we applaud the consolidation of some levies in the new development levies, there is a lingering uncertainty that the new regime may not fully eliminate the problem of multiple taxation at the states and local government levels. “In fact, directors of companies operating across different states are often confronted with a myriad of levies that bring stunted growth and complicate compliance.

A harmonized and transparent tax structure is not meant to bring inconvenience, it is a fundamental requirement for boosting investors confidence and easing the cost of doing business. “We must ensure that the Joint Revenue Board is empowered and effective in its mandate to enforce a single, seamless tax collection.”

According to him, “as custodian of corporate governance and champions of a thriving business environment, the CIOD in Nigeria has a duty to articulate the concerns of our members who are very leaders and drivers of this economy our message today is the one of partnership not of opposition.

“We believe that the successful implementation of this new tax regime hinges on our established understanding of its potential impacts on businesses particularly, on MSMEs, and it is our collective ability to maintain favourable investment climate.

“The most pressing concern of our members regarding this new tax regime involves around the principle of fairness both in application and in effect. Why the new law rightly aim to increase revenue some provisions of not properly managed would place an undue burden on businesses already grappling with high operational costs, the volatile currency exchange and macroeconomics headwinds.”

On Nigeria being at a critical juncture, Adetunji stated that “Nigeria is at the critical juncture face with the pressing need to diversify her revenue streams and create a more resilient economy the federal government through the signing of the four landmark tax reform Bills in June 2025 has initiated what is perhaps the most significant physical overhaul in decades.

“This legislative changes, the Nigerian tax Act, the Nigerian tax administration Act, the Nigerian Revenue Service Act and the Joint Revenue Board Act are schedule to take effect from January 2026. “There are ambitions in their scopes are laudable and their intent aiming to senticize tax administration, Enhanced tax compliance and broaden the tax space. These are objectives that every responsible corporate entity and every patriotic Nigerian must support.”