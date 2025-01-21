TAUSED Rewards Adewale, Winner Of UNESCO Top Global Teacher Prize

Share

Management of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has honoured one of its distinguished alumni, Mr. Kayode Adewale, with full employment in recognition of his recent achievement as one of the top 50 teachers worldwide that won the Global Teacher Prize.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, announced this when Mr.Adewale paid a courtesy visit to his office yesterday.

Prof. Banjo described Mr. Adewale as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, Ogun State, and TASUED, noting that his award has brought global recognition to the institution.

While recounting Adewale’s accomplishments, the Vice-Chancellor expressed pride in his exemplary achievements, which he attributed to Adewale’s outstanding performance as a student.

Dubbed the “Nobel Prize of the Teaching Profession,” the Global Teacher Prize celebrates educators, who have made significant contributions to education and society. Mr. Adewale’s recognition is a testament to his innovative teach – ing methods and dedication to transforming education.

