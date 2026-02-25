...As Varsity matriculates 967 students

The Vice Chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), Oko-Irese, in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Professor Francisca Oladipo, has charged the newly admitted students into the University on the compulsory learning of four United Nations languages, saying it’s a passport to the global market.

Speaking at the 6th Matriculation Ceremony of the University, the VC formally admitted 967 students, comprising 939 undergraduates and 29 postgraduates, charging them to see their admission as a call to global relevance rather than a routine academic pursuit.

Addressing the matriculating class, christened Team Flourite, Oladipo declared that the era of graduating with certificates alone was over.

“Arabic for business. Chinese for trade. French for diplomacy. German for science and technology. These are not extra languages; they are your global passport,” she said.

According to her, every student must attain functional fluency in French, Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), and German, in addition to English, through the university’s Foreign Language Centre. She explained that the policy is designed to position graduates of the institution for opportunities within and outside Nigeria.

Reflecting on the university’s growth, the Vice. Chancellor recalled that the institution began with just 66 students a few years ago.

“Many would think that the dream of a university in a quaint little village was too large and too ambitious. However, we knew that greatness does not begin with size; it begins with a seed,” she stated.

She noted that the University now ranks among the top private institutions in Kwara State and Nigeria, adding that its campus operates largely on solar energy and produces about 75 per cent of its food needs through sustainable agriculture.

Beyond language proficiency, Oladipo disclosed that the University runs a dual-certification model that requires students to graduate with both academic degrees and international micro-credentials.

Through partnerships with global platforms such as edX, Coursera and leading technology firms, students are expected to earn at least two industry-recognised certifications in high-demand fields before graduation.

“With our initiatives, you will graduate not with one certificate but with a portfolio of verified competencies in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Project Management, Cybersecurity and Digital Marketing. These are the skills employers are paying for, and we are ensuring you have them before they can even ask,” she said.

She further emphasised that students must complete a minimum of 60 hours of community service and demonstrate entrepreneurial competence, stressing that Nigeria needs job creators.

“Start a company, build a product, solve a problem. Nigeria does not need more applicants but more founders,” she charged, while warning that the institution maintains zero tolerance for examination malpractice, bullying and other forms of indiscipline.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Professor Victor Olarewaju, urged the new students to embrace discipline, focus and godliness as pillars of a successful academic journey.

“If you want to have a successful journey, you must be disciplined and responsible. Many students take this for granted, but the consequences can lead to suspension or even expulsion,” he warned.

He advised them to avoid distractions, manage their time effectively and remember that their primary purpose on campus is education.

“There is time for everything, time to sleep, time to study and time for recreation. If you manage your time well, you will go through the university successfully,” he added, encouraging them to remain spiritually grounded.

Founder and Chancellor of the university, Engr. Dr Johnson Bamidele Olorunsola Adewumi also challenged the students to shun distractions, especially excessive use of social media, and focus on acquiring practical skills that will distinguish them in the global marketplace.

“You can be brilliant and still not succeed in life if you don’t manage your time. Time management is the key to success,” he said.

He stressed that the future belongs to graduates who can demonstrate competence.

“The future is not about certificates alone. It is about skills. People are asking, what can you do? Your skill will be your meal ticket,” Adewumi noted, urging some of the students to aspire to become employers of labour even before leaving the university.

The founder also expressed appreciation to the Kwara, Federal governments and Nigerian Army for strengthening the security of the area.

The ceremony drew parents, guardians, staff and well-wishers, all of whom were encouraged to support the institution’s vision of raising a generation of disciplined, globally competitive and solution-driven graduates from Kwara State to the world.