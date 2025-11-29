TAU Reaffirms Commitment TO Globally Competitive Learning

…As 16 graduands make First Class

The Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), Oko-Irese, in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening quality education, innovation, and globally competitive learning.

Speaking at the institution’s 2nd Convocation ceremony in Oko-Irese, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Francisca Onaolapo Oladipo, said TAU is living up to its ranking as the fastest growing institution in Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine, and Innovation (STEM-i) ecosystem by surpassing more than 100 per cent in its number of graduating students at the second convocation.

She said: “TAU emerged on April 8, 2021, as Nigeria’s fastest-growing Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine and Innovations (STEM-i) ecosystem. Today, we rank 1st among the 20 private universities that were licensed in

2021, 4th among the 14 Universities in Kwara State, 5th among Nigeria’s over 170 private Universities and 50th nationally, an impressive rise reflecting our unwavering commitment to excellence.

”What a Moment of Extraordinary Significance today, we stand at a crossroads far more significant than words can adequately capture. Exactly one year ago, we gathered at this very Auditorium to celebrate our inaugural Convocation, a ceremony that marked the graduation of 26 pioneering students who dared to believe in a vision when others saw only impossibility.

“Those 26 trailblazers proved that Thomas Adewumi University was not just a dream, but a reality rooted in excellence. Today, as we honour 63 outstanding graduates, we witness something far more profound than numerical growth.

“This 142% increase in our graduating class is not merely a statistic to be recorded in annual reports; it is a declaration that Thomas Adewumi University has transcended the realm of promise and entered the domain of proof.

“We have moved from potential to performance, from aspiration to achievement, from vision to velocity.

“This year, 63 graduands from 4 Faculties and 11 academic programmes are being conferred. It is noteworthy that we have 16 First Class graduates, 40 in Second Class Upper Division, and 7 in Second Class Lower Division.

“These results reflect the quality of training and mentorship provided at Thomas Adewumi University, and we are proud to contribute these innovators to both the Nigerian and global workforce, confident that they will make a meaningful

impact.

”Preparing Globally Competitive Graduates, these 63 graduands are not merely degree holders, they are comprehensively prepared global professionals equipped with exceptional advantages that set them apart from their peers nationwide.

Through our international partnerships, these graduates have obtained additional microcredentials from MIT, Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, Berkeley, and Yale, world-class certifications from Alison, UK, RUDN Professional University, Russia, World Bank’s Saylor Academy, Google, ICAN, and the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development initiatives in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

“Our Coursera collaboration provided them with additional industry certifications, while partnerships with Microsoft, IBM SkillsBuild, and MIT OpenCourseWare through our Global Campus initiative democratize access to cutting-edge knowledge.

They are thus fully equipped to embark on meaningful and innovative careers in today’s technology-driven world.”

Earlier in his Convocation Lecture, titled “Crowdfunding Opportunities for Startups: Equipping Nigerian graduates for a sustainable future”, Dr Bayo Williams Olugbemi charged the graduates on the mindset of job creation, saying, “As a graduate, your future is not defined by what Nigeria gives you, but by what you create. The idea of crowdfunding is the idea of hope. It is proof that when people come together, ideas once impossible become achievable.

“I urge you not to think only about searching for jobs. Instead, think about creating value, and if capital is a barrier, remember: “The crowd can be your first investor.”

In his goodwill message, the Executive Secretary of the National University Commission, Professor Abdullahi Ribadu, represented by Esther I. Eyo, Esq commended the resilience of TAU management, said “NUC acknowledges TAU sustained progress in advancing quality teaching, impactful research, innovation, and community engagement, all of which align with our national aspiration for a globally competitive and knowledge-driven university system.

“It would interest you to know that, in the accreditation exercise conducted in 2023, Thomas Adewumi University achieved a 100% Full Accreditation status across all programmes assessed a laudable feat that reflects the University’s strong commitment to maintaining high academic standards.”

Also speaking, the Founder/Chancellor of the institution, Dr. (Engr) Johnson Adewumi, urged the graduands to be good ambassadors of the University, adding, “Remember that your degree is not an end but a beginning, go forth with courage, humility, and a sense of responsibility. Strive to illuminate whatever space you occupy with the light of integrity, excellence and service.”

The highlight of the event was the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree on two distinguished personalities: Engr. Oluseyi Afolabi and Pastor Oladokun Olatunde.