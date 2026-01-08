Tattoos May Weaken Immune Responses

Tattoos have become a mainstream form of selfexpression, but new scientific evidence suggests the ink beneath the skin may have unintended consequences for the immune system.

A recent study published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’ has found that commonly used tattoo pigments can trigger prolonged immune activation, inflammation and, under certain conditions, reduce the effectiveness of some vaccines.

Researchers report that tattoo inks are not biologically inert. Once injected into the dermis, pigment particles are recognised as foreign by the body. Immune cells attempt to clear them but fail because the particles are too large.

Instead, the ink becomes trapped inside skin cells, making tattoos permanent while keeping the immune system persistently engaged. “Tattoos introduce substances into the body that were never designed for long-term residence in human tissue,” the study noted.