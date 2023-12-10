TATA Motors Announces Price Hike

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, has announced a price increase across its commercial vehicle range effective January 1, 2024.

The company who made the announcement on Sunday said that the prices would rise by up to 3%, a move aimed at offsetting the residual input cost impacts that have been affecting the industry.

According to him, the development comes at a time when the global car manufacturing sector is grappling with rising costs of raw materials and other inputs.

Tata Motors communicated the decision to the exchanges earlier today, indicating that the adjustment in pricing is a response to the economic pressures faced by the company.

Alongside Tata Motors’ decision, other major passenger car firms such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are also anticipating similar price hikes. The industry-wide trend reflects the challenges automakers are encountering with increased production costs.

Consumers planning to purchase commercial vehicles may expect to see the new prices reflected at the beginning of the new year.

This step by Tata Motors underlines the broader inflationary trends in the global automotive market, as companies adjust their strategies to maintain profitability amidst fluctuating input costs.