TASUED VC Lauds Staff Association On Maiden Lecture

The Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, has described the Registry Staff Association’s maiden lecture as a monumental step towards fostering intellectual growth.

Prof Banjo also commended the move, saying it would further enhance professional development among Registry Staff of the Institution and their counterparts in other tertiary institutions across the country.

He made this submission in his opening remarks as the Chief Host at the 1st Registry Lecture of the institution titled, “Leadership and Followership: Sustaining the Ideas of Univer- sity Administrator.”

He noted that the topic of the lecture had been well captured to allow participants to have a deeper knowledge of how leadership and followership can contribute to the sustenance of University’s Administration globally.

The university don explained that the lecture was an eye-opener to the ideals of the job as professionals of the 21st century and that he is delighted with the core of professionals manning the Registry arm of the University.

“I’m glad that our administrators in this University have proven to be above board in their display of standards, effectiveness, and efficiency in service delivery to the glory of this institution”, he added.

He assured Staff that the Management would continually promote high-level professionalism and best practices in the global University system in staff development programs.