TASUED VC Commends Registry Staff Association On Maiden Lecture

The Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, has described the Registry Staff Association’s maiden lecture as a monumental step towards the fostering of intellectual growth and professional development among Registry Staff of the Institution and other staff of Tertiary Institutions in the country.

Professor Banjo made this submission during his opening remarks at the 1st Registry Lecture of the institution titled, “Leadership And Followership: Sustaining The Ideas Of University Administrator.”

The Chief Host noted that the topic of the lecture had been well captured to allow participants to have a deeper knowledge of how leadership and followership can contribute to the sustenance of the University’s Administration globally.

Prof. Banjo explained that the lecture was an eye-opener to the ideals of the job as professionals of the 21st century and that he is delighted with the core of professionals manning the Registry arm of the University.

“I’m glad that our Administrators in this University have proven to be above board in their display of standard, effective, and efficiency in service delivery to the glory of this institution”, he added.

He called on all members of staff to cooperate with him in placing TASUED on the highest pinnacle of Teacher Education globally, adding that leadership does not reside in the hands of a few top officials but also lies within every member of the University Community.

He further noted that “Each one of us can contribute and make a difference, not only in our roles but also in shaping the future of this great citadel of learning”.

He further commended the University Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr Dapo Oke, and his team for creating different forms of innovations that had broadened the knowledge of the Registry Staff at all times in TASUED as the Preferred University of Education of the 21st Century not only in Nigeria but globally, he stressed that with the training organized for both the senior and junior registry staff recently, he had noticed improved performances.

He assured Staff that the Management would continually promote high-level professionalism and best practices in the global University system in staff development programs.

The Vice-Chancellor gave kudos to the Guest lecturer, who is the Registrar, of Federal University Lokoja, Dr Rebecca Okojie who was ably represented by a former Registrar, Redeemers University, Ede, Mr Akindele Olukayode for honouring TASUED with his presence and sharing his wealth of experience with participants, noting that the resumè of the guest lecturer shows the kind of person she was, noting that it was certain that her insight would inspire and empower participants to become better leaders and followers who would sustain the existing good organizational culture in TASUED.

In his submission, Mr. Dapo Oke disclosed that the lecture provided necessary training ingredients for Administrators and Executive Officers in the Institution to be exposed to global best strategic views on contemporary issues in Administration, and best practices to be above board in service delivery with the highest level of competency and strict compliance to professional ethical standards.

Mr. Oke emphasized the need for constant capacity-building programs towards acquiring, the necessary experience, and adequate exposure in the discharge of duties by Registry staff.

The Registrar gave kudos to the University Management under the leadership of Prof. Oluwole Banjo for the various administrative restructuring and reforms that the Registry had undergone, noting that it would aid improved administrative systems and further emboldened staff to play significant roles in the Academic life of the University and contribute to the realization of the projection of the founding fathers to make TASUED the Preferred University of Education of the 21st Century.

The Guest Lecturer, in his recommendations, urged professional University Administrators not only to know the way, but they should walk the way and show the way to their subordinates.

He further advised those at the helm of affairs to lead by example and be transparent, accountable, and supportive of their subordinates.

Dr. Okojie also enjoined leaders to adopt a situational style that is deemed to be appropriate for influencing the followers toward achieving the goals of teaching, research, and publication and that renders community services to the adjoining environment.

On Integrity, the guest lecturer posited that all members of staff must imbibe this important value, which he described as the major value upon which everything rests.

Dr. Okojie called on Vice-chancellors and their Management teams to carry all members of the University Community along in the day-to-day activities of the institution.

In attendance at the event were Registrars and Registry staff of other Institutions.

Awards of recognition were later presented to the first Registrar of the University, Dr Femi Kayode, the late Registrar, Mr Kamil Ogunyemi, the two former Acting Registrars, Mr Francis Tunji Odutuga, Mr Tunde Oduwole and lastly the former, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Femi Ogunbotu amongst others.