TASUED VC Bags IELPN Fellowship Award

….as IELPN holds 2025 international conference

The Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Prof Oluwole Banjo, has been conferred with a prestigious Fellowship award by the Institute of Educational Leadership Practitioners of Nigeria (IELPN).

The award, which was presented during the 2025 International Education Conference of the Institute, held at TASUED’s Ijagun main campus, is in recognition of Professor Banjo over three decades of outstanding contributions to educational leadership and his transformative service at the institution.

In his acceptance speech, Prof.Banjo expressed gratitude to IELPN for the honour and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing education. He stated that the Fellowship would further inspire him towards making a greater impact, noting that while technology serves as a power- ful enabler of global collaboration in Education, its success depends on purposeful leadership that promotes equity and shared goals.

The conference, themed “Collaborative Leadership in the Digital Age: Building Global Partnerships for Excellence in Education Through Technology,” attracted top education leaders, researchers, and policymakers from Nigeria and abroad.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of IELPN, Dr. Taiwo Olufunmilayo Olusa, FIELP, praised TASUED for its hospitality and pioneering role in teacher Education and policy development. The IELPN secretary stated that the choice of TASUED as host was deliberate, as its values align closely with IELPN’s mission of fostering innovation and leadership in Education.