TASUED VC Assures Staff, Students Of Normal Activities Despite Takeover

The Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Vice-Chancellor Oluwole Banjo has assured staff, students, and the public that the institution’s transition under the Federal Government will not disrupt ongoing academic and administrative activities.

Speaking during an interview on a Radio station recently, Banjo said while occasional trips to Abuja might be necessary, all major Council meetings and administrative functions would continue to be conducted on campus. The professor said: “I want to believe that the future is bright.

“The university will continue to grow from strength to strength and will remain one of the most sought-after institutions in Nigeria.” Addressing fears of potential job losses, Banjo dismissed the speculation, affirming that there is no cause for alarm.

He noted that TASUED has recently secured approval for additional courses from the National Universities Commission (NUC), which he said will necessitate more academic personnel.

He said: “Right now, we are not recruiting, but there is no reason for panic about job losses. With the new courses approved by the NUC, we will need to employ more lecturers once the Federal Government fully assumes control.”

