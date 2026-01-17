TASUED To Honour Remi Tinubu, Osoba, Abiodun At 17th Convocation

The Management of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has announced the conferment of Honorary Doctor of Science (D.Sc Honoris Causa) Degrees on the Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and a former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, during the forthcoming 17th convocation ceremony scheduled for January 29, 2026.

The University’s Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dapo Oke, FCIA, said in a press statement on Saturday that “These esteemed awardees have been selected for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields and their significant impact on the Society.”

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, he said, is a philanthropist who has supported the cause of women and girl child through her New Era foundation, which focuses on youth development and public awareness in environmental health, Women’s Health and Education Foundation, aimed at empowering women and children through healthcare and Education.

“As a Senator, who represented Lagos Central Senatorial District from 2011 to 2023, during her time in the Senate, she served on the Committees on Health and Women’s Affairs and championed causes related to Education, healthcare accessibility, and community service.

“In her role as the First Lady, she continues to advocate for women’s rights and youth. She is to be awarded a Doctor of Science (D.sc Ed.) Honoris Causa in Childhood Education.

“The second recipient is the Governor of Ogun State, Prince (Dr.) Adedapo Oluseun Abiodun, CON, has held office since his election in 2019 and re-election in 2023.

“With a background as a successful entrepreneur and former Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission, he brings a wealth of private and public sector experience to his role.

“His administration is defined by the “ISEYA” agenda, focusing on Infrastructure, Social Welfare, Education, Youth Development, Agriculture, and Governance, which has driven significant projects like the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, affordable housing, and strengthened public systems,” he said.

He added that Governor Abiodun’s transformative leadership has earned Ogun State recognition as a leading industrial and investment destination.

His impact is validated by numerous distinguished awards, including Governor of the Year honours from Independent and The Sun Newspapers in 2023, the Silverbird Man of the Year award, and, recently, 2025 accolades for Digital Transformation and as Best Governor in Enterprise and Investment Promotion.

These honours, he stated, reflect the substantive progress and empowerment his governance has achieved for the people of Ogun State.

He said, “The University takes special cognisance of his passion for education and numerous contributions in reviving Ogun State’s legacy and a model of progressive governance. His modest achievements and accomplishments represent the ideals of integrity and selflessness which our University stands for.

“The History of the institution will not be complete without mentioning the fact that his administration kick-started the process that initiated the transition of the University into a federal institution; the transformation that will bring long-term significance to education in Ogun State.

“He is to be awarded Doctor of Science (D.sc. Ed.) Honoris Causa in Education Management.”

He added that the third recipient is Aremo Olusegun Osoba, “a towering figure in Nigeria’s history of public service, journalism, democratic struggle, and nation-building.”

According to him, Osoba is a distinguished media icon, statesman, and administrator of uncommon clarity of purpose.

“Aremo Osoba stands as one of the most respected voices in Nigeria’s political and civic sphere.

“He served twice as the Governor of Ogun State, first in the Third Republic and again in the Fourth Republic.

“His tenure was marked by purposeful governance, massive rural and urban development, infrastructural renewal, community empowerment, and policies rooted in compassion and accountability. His legacy in Ogun State remains visible, meaningful, and celebrated.

“A consummate democrat, he played a pivotal role in the struggle leading to the restoration of civilian rule in Nigeria. Aremo Olusegun Osoba is to be awarded a Doctor of Science (D.Sc. Ed.) Honoris Causa in Political Science,” he said.

Oke stressed that the history of the University will not be complete without “mentioning the fact that Osoba’s administration kick-started the process that eventually snowballed into the transformation of the old College of Education into the Tai Solarin University of Education through signing into law the bill that first made the College a degree-awarding institution in affiliation with the University of Ibadan.”